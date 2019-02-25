LONDON — Britain's meteorological agency says temperatures have reached 20.3 degrees Celsius (68.5 Fahrenheit) in the west of the country, marking a new record high for February.
The Met Office said Monday that the mercury in Trawsgoed, Wales, beat the previous February record of 19.7 degrees Celsius.
The agency said it's also the first time it has recorded temperatures above 20 Celsius during the winter months.
A high pressure region is forecast to bring unseasonably warm weather to other parts of the continent, with large parts of western Europe expected to see temperatures in the high teens over the coming days.
