LONDON — British police say doctors have delivered a baby boy whose pregnant mother was shot dead with a crossbow at her home in London.
The Metropolitan Police force says 35-year-old Devi Unmathallegadoo was wounded in the abdomen during the attack on Monday. She died in a local hospital, where medics delivered her son.
Police arrested 50-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, who they say was known to the victim. He appeared in a London court Tuesday charged with murder.The victim's husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, told the Evening Standard newspaper that she was shot in front of her five other children, aged between 1 and 17.
Muhammad said he found the killer hiding in their shed with a crossbow. He said: "I can't help thinking she took my arrow. Maybe it should have hit me."
