LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash over his use of confrontational language in Parliament the day after suffering a broad defeat in the Supreme Court.

Johnson characterized an opposition bill mandating a Brexit extension as a "surrender bill," and brushed off concerns that his language might endanger legislators as "humbug."

Some in Parliament warned that his language was inflammatory and should be more cautious given the 2016 killing of legislator Jo Cox.

Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan tweeted that "we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching us."

Johnson was criticized by members of several parties and by Cox's husband.

Tempers have been inflamed in Parliament as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline gets closer. Sessions will resume Thursday.