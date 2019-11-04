LONDON — British lawmakers are electing a new House of Commons speaker to replace the influential yet controversial John Bercow.

Bercow retired last week after a decade that saw him become a central player in Britain's Brexit drama.

His successor will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of "Order!"

Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.

There are eight contenders, including Bercow's three deputies and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.