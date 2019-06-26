LONDON — Britain's defense ministry says Royal Air Force jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in a single day to intercept Russian aircraft.
The ministry said Wednesday that the missions brought the number of incidents involving Russian planes to 11 since taking over the Baltic Air Policing mission in May.
The RAF Typhoon fighters were launched to intercept Russian Su-27 fighter jets and military transport aircraft.
The ministry said the U.K. operates "in support of NATO to reassure our allies and is a further demonstration of the U.K.'s commitment to the security of the region."
