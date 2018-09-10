LONDON — England's chief coroner began Monday an inquest into the death of five people last year in an extremist attack on Britain's Parliament, saying it was "82 seconds of high and terrible drama."

Mark Lucraft said the "lives of many were torn apart" in that brief period when an extremist killed four people on Westminster Bridge in a rented vehicle and then fatally stabbed a police officer guarding Parliament.

Dozens more were injured in the March 22, 2017 attack carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

The coroner asked for a minute's silence to honor the victims at the start of the inquest.

The proceedings included brief portraits of the victims.

Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt Cochran was one of those killed on the bridge that leads towards Parliament, provided a statement to the inquest that was read on her behalf by her sister, Angela Stoll. The Cochrans had been in London on holiday.

Melissa Cochran, who was reported to have been too upset to pay her tribute in person, said her husband had died trying to save her from the attacker.

"He was my best friend, my husband and my everything," she said. "I was so lucky to have had 25 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. He made me laugh every single day. I cherish every single memory we made."

She added: "No words will bring Kurt back or anyone else who has died senselessly in such cowardly attacks on humanity."

The inquest is expected to determine the cause of death for each victim.