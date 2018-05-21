LONDON — Britain's government says it does not intend to refer U.S. media conglomerate Comcast's22 billion pound ($30.7 billion) takeover offer for London-based Sky to competition authorities, saying the proposed merger doesn't raise concerns on public interest grounds.
Culture Secretary Matt Hancock says he's "reviewed the relevant evidence" and that he is "minded not to issue" an intervention notice.
He says the "proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention".
The parties have until 5 p.m. May 24 for submissions before he makes a final decision on whether to intervene.
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: Yes, 'The Price is Right' for higher education – and it's not at all unfair
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Syria says capital is free of militants after defeat of IS
Syria's military said Monday it has retaken the last neighborhoods in southern Damascus held by the Islamic State group and declared the Syrian capital and its surroundings "completely safe" from militants for the first time in nearly seven years.
World
Sri Lanka storms, landslides kill 7, leave 1,000 displaced
Heavy rain and lightning strikes across Sri Lanka have left at least seven people dead and displaced more than 1,000, officials said Monday.
World
UK committee says dirty Russian money threatens security
The British Parliament's foreign affairs committee slammed the government Monday for "turning a blind eye" to the role London's financial center plays in laundering the proceeds of Russian corruption, saying it helps the Kremlin finance its aggressive foreign policy.
World
Social media under microscope in emotive Irish abortion vote
In homes and pubs, on leaflets and lampposts, debate is raging in Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion. Pro-repeal banners declare: "Her choice: vote yes." Anti-abortion placards warn against a "license to kill."
World
Maduro wins Venezuela election challengers call illegitimate
Embattled socialist incumbent Nicolas Maduro won Venezuela's presidential election by a landslide in a disputed vote marred by irregularities and mass absenteeism that led his main rivals to call for a rerun to prevent a national social crisis from exploding.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.