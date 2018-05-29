LONDON — Tommy Robinson, a prominent far-right activist in Britain, has been jailed for 13 months after live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions.
Robinson, a pseudonym of 35-year-old Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested Friday at Leeds Crown Court in northern England. He pleaded guilty the same day to contempt of court and breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.
The judge imposed a reporting restriction on Robinson's sentence, but it was successfully challenged Tuesday by media outlets.
Robinson, founder of the now-defunct English Defence League, is a self-styled journalist and commentator who issues a steady stream of anti-Muslim statements online.
News of his arrest had sparked a slew calls on social media for his release, and a demonstration Saturday outside the British prime minister's Downing Street office.
