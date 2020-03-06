LONDON — British explosives experts are investigating a "suspicious device" found in a car in Luton, around 35 miles (56 kms) north of London.
Bedfordshire Police said Friday that two men have been arrested and that a bomb disposal team is attending to the situation.
Police said one man was arrested at the scene and a second man was arrested shortly afterward.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Global markets slide further on pessimism over virus impact
World stocks and the price of oil dropped sharply again Friday as pessimism prevailed over hopes for central bank action to counter the economic disruption from the virus outbreak.
World
Suicide bombers kill 5 police in Tunisian capital
Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, Friday, killing five police officers.
World
A tense Russia-Turkey truce in Syria halts bombing campaign
Idlib's skies were completely free of Russian and Syrian government warplanes for the first time in weeks Friday, and residents reported a relative but tense calm as a cease-fire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia took hold in Syria's northwestern province.
World
Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border
Clashes between Greek riot police and migrants attempting to cross the border from Turkey erupted anew Friday as European Union foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the Turkey-Greece border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting.
World
Pope lets French cardinal embroiled in abuse cover-up resign
VATICAN CITY —Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of a French cardinal who was convicted and then acquitted of covering up for a pedophile…