LONDON — Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a quarterly rate of 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.
The decline reported Friday by the Office for National Statistics was unexpected. Most economists thought that the economy would be flat.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android
Huawei on Friday unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions.
World
German exports a bit lower in June, add to economic clouds
German exports were a little lower in June than the previous month and dropped 8% in year-on-year terms, reinforcing expectations that data due next week may show Europe's biggest economy shrank slightly in the second quarter.
World
UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in second quarter
Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a quarterly rate of 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.
World
New Zealand police arrest 2 British men in huge meth bust
New Zealand police said Friday they had arrested two British men after finding a huge stash of methamphetamine in an Auckland apartment that would have been worth tens of millions of dollars if sold on the street.
World
Mother's voice pierces Malaysia jungle in girl's search
Malaysian rescuers Friday stepped up their search for a 15-year-old London girl who vanished from a nature resort six days ago by playing the voice recordings of her mother as they combed the hilly forest terrain.