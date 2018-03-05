LONDON — Water companies in southeastern England and in Wales are asking customers to use less water after the rapid thaw following a recent freeze caused pipes to burst throughout their networks.

A statement issued Monday by Thames Water, South East Water, Southern Water and Affinity Water says "significant numbers" of customers are without water or have low pressure. The water companies say they are "working hard to prioritize supplies for vulnerable customers, to provide bottled water where necessary."

Welsh Water also warned of burst pipes.

Temperatures rose above freezing over the weekend in Britain after days of unusually low temperatures. The big freeze caused travel chaos throughout the country, with hundreds of flights canceled, train travel disrupted and roads blocked by snowdrifts.