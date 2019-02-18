LONDON — A man living in northeast England has been charged under Britain's terrorism laws with attempting to incite a car, knife and bomb attack in Germany.
Fatah Mohammed Abdullah, a 33-year-old from Newcastle, was charged Monday with encouraging another person to plow a car into crowds in Germany, attack people with a meat cleaver and detonate bombs, "with the aim of killing and/or causing serious injury."
The incitement allegedly took place between April 9 and Dec. 11, 2018.
He was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police and is due to appear in a London court on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Former Maldives president arrested over money laundering
A Maldives court ordered the arrest and detention of former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom on Monday on charges of money laundering.
World
Vatican: US prelate accused of abuse not at high court
The Vatican says a Holy See lawyer who appeared on a list of American priests credibly accused of sexual abuse isn't currently at the Catholic church's supreme court, where he holds a top position.
World
UK-based man charged with inciting attack in Germany
A man living in northeast England has been charged under Britain's terrorism laws with attempting to incite a car, knife and bomb attack in Germany.
World
World stocks mostly rise ahead of more China-US trade talks
World stocks mostly rose on Monday ahead of more trade talks between Chinese and American officials in Washington this week.
World
Pope Francis lifts suspension on Nicaraguan priest, poet
The Vatican's ambassador to Nicaragua says Pope Francis has lifted the suspension imposed in 1983 on Nicaraguan priest and poet Ernesto Cardenal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.