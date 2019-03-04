LONDON — Gregory McDonald strides across the spotless factory floor at his company, Goodfish, glowing with pride. He plowed his life savings into the injection-molding equipment that churns out plastic parts for manufacturers.

Worryingly for him, 30 percent of the parts go to carmakers who say they will face a catastrophe if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trade.

So Goodfish is preparing to expand in Slovakia, an EU country, instead of Britain.

McDonald's decision illustrates the huge pressures facing Britain's auto industry while the government struggles to negotiate a divorce deal with the EU ahead of Brexit day on March 29. At stake are 856,000 jobs, most of them at smaller companies like Goodfish that provide parts and services for the likes of Honda, Nissan and Ford.