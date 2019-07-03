LONDON — Two rail workers were killed when they were hit by a train Wednesday morning in south Wales, British police said.
Bill Kelly, route director for Network Rail Wales, said "two members of our team lost their lives today in an accident involving a train."
The victims have not been named and the circumstances of the incident are not yet clear.
British Transport Police said the incident happened near Port Talbot, 175 miles (280 kilometers) west of London.
Police say they received a report that a train had hit two people on the tracks and that two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police superintendent Andy Morgan said an urgent investigation is underway.
