Green Bay (12-13, 7-5) vs. Illinois-Chicago (11-14, 6-6)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay goes for the season sweep over Illinois-Chicago after winning the previous matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played on Jan. 3, when Illinois-Chicago made just nine foul shots on 18 attempts while the Phoenix went 23 for 26 en route to an 85-71 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Illinois-Chicago's scoring this season. For Green Bay, JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Green Bay scoring, including 82 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Phoenix have scored 69.2 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: McCloud has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last five games. McCloud has accounted for 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: The Flames are 8-0 when they score at least 72 points and 3-14 when they fall shy of that total. The Phoenix are 6-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 6-13 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix sixth among Division I teams. The Illinois-Chicago defense has allowed 71.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th overall).