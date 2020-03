CHICAGO — Michael Diggins registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Illinois-Chicago got past Youngstown State 67-61 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

Marcus Ottey had 10 points for Illinois-Chicago (17-16). Braelen Bridges added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tarkus Ferguson had six points and 13 rebounds.

Garrett Covington had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (18-15). Darius Quisenberry added 13 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.