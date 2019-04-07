KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police say they have rescued an American woman and her driver who had been kidnapped in a national park.
Police said in a Twitter update late Sunday that the two "are in good health" and "in the safe hands" of security officials.
Authorities gave no more details.
Ugandan security teams had been hunting down kidnappers who had demanded a $500,000 ransom after taking the American and the Ugandan at gunpoint in a popular national park.
The incident happened last week on Tuesday.
