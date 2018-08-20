KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police have fired bullets and tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters demanding the release of a jailed lawmaker who is a government critic.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima said Monday there were no injuries yet in the riots in a downtown market in Kampala, the capital.

The jailing and alleged torture of pop star and lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, has raised political tensions in this East African country.

Ssentamu was charged last week with unlawful possession of firearms after being arrested over his role in an incident in which the president's motorcade was pelted with stones. He denies any wrongdoing and says he was "severely tortured" in detention.

Another lawmaker arrested alongside Ssentamu, Francis Zaake, has been hospitalized with injuries sustained during detention.