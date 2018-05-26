LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz has been arrested in Las Vegas on allegations of domestic violence.
Clark County jail records indicate the 35-year-old was booked Thursday night on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation but was no longer in custody Saturday.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Diaz was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman.
A formal criminal complaint was not filed immediately and it's not known if Diaz had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
The Review-Journal reports he's due in court June 26.
The UFC said in a statement it was aware of the arrest, does not tolerate domestic violence and will review the allegations against Diaz.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.