HARTFORD, Conn. — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.

Baylor (12-1) led by three going into the fourth quarter and neither team could get much going on offense in the first few minutes of the final period. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams' jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over.

The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to put the game away. The run started on a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

UConn (12-1) didn't score a basket after Williams' jumper until Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and the game decided.

No. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 91, No. 21 ARKANSAS 82

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and South Carolina topped Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference matchup.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris added 13 points for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0) used a stingy defense to slow down Razorbacks star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SEC's best scorers. Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina began the night 0 for 11 from the field and finished with 14 points.

Alexis Tolefree had 22 points and Amber Ramirez added 20 for Arkansas (13-3, 1-2).

No. 7 LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 41

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 14 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years.

Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Jazmine Jones added 10 for Louisville.

It was Miami's worst loss since a 111-53 defeat to then-No. 1 Maryland on Jan. 10, 2007. Miami was without its top player Beatrice Mompremier -- a 6-foot-4 senior averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds -- for the second straight game with a foot injury.

NORTH CAROLINA 66, No. 9 NC STATE 60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Shayla Bennett scored 20 points and North Carolina again handed a highly ranked North Carolina State team its first loss of the season.

Taylor Koenen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who battled back from 12 down midway through the third quarter before making a surprising rally against one of the nation's last four unbeaten teams. The Tar Heels (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pushed ahead for good on Madinah Muhammad's free throws with 8:14 left, then repeatedly came up with tough baskets to gradually tighten their grip on the game down the stretch.

It came less than a year after the Tar Heels won in Raleigh against a Wolfpack team ranked No. 7 and standing as the nation's last unbeaten Division I team on the men's or women's side at 21-0.

Aislinn Konig scored 24 points for the Wolfpack (14-1, 3-1), who went more than 10 minutes without a basket after taking a 46-34 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

GEORGIA TECH 67, No. 11 FLORIDA STATE 52

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jasmine Carson scored 21 points to lead Georgia Tech over Florida State.

Francesca Pan added 16 points, Kierra Fletcher had 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets (12-3, 3-1 ACC), who snapped a five-game losing streak to the Seminoles (14-2, 3-2). Georgia Tech beat Florida State for the first time since a Feb. 27, 2014 victory at Tallahassee.

The Yellow Jackets scored 20 points off 21 Seminoles turnovers while only committing nine of their own.

No. 12 INDIANA 66, PURDUE 48

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Indiana improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever.

Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (14-2, 4-0), which forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 26 points. The Hoosiers shot 50% in the second half.

Ae'Rianna Harris scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (11-5, 2-2).

No. 13 MISSISSIPPI ST 79, MISSOURI 64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and four steals for Mississippi State.

Chloe Bibby added three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have won 14 consecutive road games, the nation's longest active streak of its kind, and have won seven in a row overall.

No 14 KENTUCKY 81, ALABAMA 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a program-tying 43 points as Kentucky beat Alabama.

Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Her scoring total tied Jennifer O'Neill, who had 43 against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013. The sophomore guard added a team-high six rebounds plus five steals. She's the first player in program history with at least 25 points in five straight games.

Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland scored 15 points each for Alabama.

IOWA 66, No. 17 MARYLAND 61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Makenzie Meyer had 20 points and Iowa upset Maryland.

Alexis Sevillian added 15 points and made a 3-pointer and a jumper back-to-back in the final 3 1/2 minutes to help the Hawkeyes (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) pull away. Iowa made 7 of 8 foul shots in the final 49 seconds to secure the win.

Kaila Charles had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shakira Austin added 11 points and 13 boards for the Terrapins (11-4, 2-2)

No. 23 TENNESSEE 85, MISSISSIPPI 28

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 23 Tennessee limited Mississippi to its fewest points in program history.

It was Tennessee's largest margin of victory against a Southeastern Conference opponent since it beat Alabama 110-45 on Jan. 6, 2011 and was Mississippi's second-largest margin of defeat ever. The Lady Vols (12-3, 2-1 SEC) beat Ole Miss by 67 points (119-52) on Feb. 8, 2001. The Rebels previous low for points in a game was 36.

OHIO STATE 78, No. 24 MICHIGAN 69

Freshman Madison Greene scored a season-high 23 points and Ohio State topped Michigan in the lone regular-season meeting. Greene topped her previous best of 13 points by making 8 of 10 shots, including two 3s.

Kierstan Bell added 15 points and Braxtin Miller scored 13 points for Ohio State (9-6, 2-2 Big Ten). Dorka Juhasz, the leading scorer for the Buckeyes, finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Kayla Robbins scored 17 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2).