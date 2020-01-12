HARTFORD, Conn — UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
The junior, who started every game this season, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in his left knee during practice on Friday, the team said Sunday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this coming Friday.
Polley averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds this season. He scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds Wednesday while playing 35 minutes in a win over Tulane.
UConn (10-5, 1-2 American) hosts No. 23 Wichita State (14-1, 2-0) Sunday afternoon.
Freshman James Bouknight is expected to replace Polley in the starting lineup.
