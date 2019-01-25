TEMPE, Ariz. — Japreece Dean made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left to lift UCLA past No. 16 Arizona State on Friday.

Lauryn Miller scored 17 points for the Bruins (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12). Dean finished with 14 points. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 and Lajahna Drummer added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Courtney Ekmark led the Sun Devils (13-6, 4-4) with 14 points. Reili Richardson's layup gave them a 59-58 lead with 36 seconds left. She finished with 12 points.

Arizona State led 31-26 at halftime, but the Bruins scored nine of the first 11 points in the second to take a 35-33 lead. The Sun Devils were outrebounded 40-37 and made just six of 11 free throws.