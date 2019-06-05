Kinsley Washington's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bruins past Oklahoma 5-4 on Tuesday night, and UCLA won the championship series 2-0. It is the school's 13th national title, and first since 2010 for the Bruins, who beat the Gophers in their series opener.

Rachel Garcia was named the Most Outstanding Player of the World Series. She threw 179 pitches and hit a walk-off homer in the semifinal win over Washington on Sunday, then got the victory in Game 1 against Oklahoma on Monday. She gave up four runs and eight hits to earn the win in the clincher Tuesday.

Brianna Tautalafua had three hits, and Washington and Aaliyah Jordan each had two for UCLA (56-6).

The Bruins rolled past the Sooners 16-3 in Game 1 on Monday and tied the record for most runs scored in a World Series game.

Oklahoma provided much more resistance in Game 2. Shay Knighten hit a solo homer with two outs in the top of the seventh to tie score and force UCLA to bat again.

Bubba Nickles and Briana Perez hit solo homers on Giselle "G" Juarez's first four pitches. UCLA loaded the bases after that, but Juarez escaped with just a 2-0 deficit.

The Sooners (57-6) were trying to win their third title in four years.

ASSOCIATED PRESS