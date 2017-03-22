Uber is again partnering with an animal rescue organization to deliver puppies in the Twin Cities for 15 minutes of snuggle time.

The big-time ride-sharing service announced that Uber subscribers can open their phone app on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tail-wagging affection. The cost is $30, and Uber says a portion of the fee will go toward supporting its partner, Secondhand Hounds in Eden Prairie.

And if it’s love at first lick, “some puppies may eligible for adoption,” the announcement from Uber reads. “Just ask the rep assisting with your puppy delivery.”

Uber is predicting that “these cute little creatures will be in very high demand, and availability will be limited. Keep requesting!”

The puppy love opportunity was first offered in the Twin Cities in 2016 on Valentine’s Day and has also been offered in many other U.S. cities and a few overseas locations.

Here’s how it works:

After opening the app at the time noted above, select the “PUPPIES” vehicle option and put in a request. If matched, a driver brings the puppy for the 15 minutes of “aw, cute” respite.

Puppies cannot be delivered to residences. Uber says to make sure to have an enclosed space that is best for playtime, and be aware of anyone who might be around who is allergic to dogs.