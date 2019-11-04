A few days after Uber went public in May and its stock fell into a tailspin, the ride-hailing company's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, sent a rallying message to employees.

"There is one simple way for us to succeed — focus on the work at hand and execute against our plans effectively," Khosrowshahi, 50, wrote to staff in a May 13 e-mail. "We simply would not be here without you."

Since then, Khosrowshahi's message has steadily become tougher, though the company beat Wall Street expectations Monday with its quarterly earnings.

Faced with questions about whether the San Francisco-based company can make money and a souring environment for unprofitable tech firms, Khosrowshahi has laid off more than 1,000 workers in three rounds of job cuts. He has ousted some top executives, and board members have left. And in recent e-mails to employees, he has said Uber's teams are "too big," are producing "mediocre results" and that the company "needs to get its edge back."

Inside Uber, managers are quibbling over expense reports and tighter budgets, according to four current and former employees who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Executives have asked employees to suggest perks they are willing to give up. Some workers have been told they need to stretch themselves even thinner in the wake of layoffs.

Employee frustration over the belt-tightening has been compounded by Uber's declining stock price, which is about 30% below the company's $45 IPO price. That affects how much some workers will reap from their company stock when a so-called lockup period on insider sales of the shares ends Wednesday.

It all adds up to a difficult few months for the most prominent tech company to go public in 2019. An IPO was supposed to be a crowning moment for Uber, but its tribulations show that the aftermath has been far from easy, putting Khosrowshahi on defense and under pressure to outperform.

On Monday, the company reported another quarterly loss, this time $1.16 billion, which included $401 million stock-based compensation related to its IPO. It was wider than the $986 million shortfall in the same period last year, but less than the $1.5 billion Wall Street was expecting. The results also beat expectations on the revenue side. The company's sales were $3.81 billion, 30% higher than the same period last year.

The growth was largely due to its Rides unit, which is its largest. The company said gross bookings grew $3.7 billion year-over-year to $16.5 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth, or 32% on a constant currency basis.

"Our results this quarter decisively demonstrate the growing profitability of our Rides segment," Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "Rides adjusted EBITDA is up 52% year-over-year and now more than covers our corporate overhead. Revenue growth and take rates in our Eats business also accelerated nicely. We're pleased to see the impact that continued category leadership, greater financial discipline and an industrywide shift towards healthier growth are already having on our financial performance."

On a conference call with reporters following the report, Uber executives said the company would turn an adjusted profit in 2021. Still, stock was still down 4% in the hour after Uber reported its earnings, proving the large hill it needs to climb.

The company provided a detailed list of steps it has taken to improve the company, "both to deliver more visibility into our business and to further align our internal focus on efficiency with our external reporting," Nelson Chai, Uber's chief financial officer, said in the earnings report.

"We expect [adjusted net revenue] growth to accelerate again in Q4 and continue to focus on financial discipline," he said. "As such, we are improving our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $250 million to a loss of $2.8 [billion] - $2.9 billion."

"They need to show to the market that underneath this pile of massive losses, there's actually a really attractive business model," said Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital, said last week. "First is, show us the profits. Second, it's show us the growth."

The challenges have been coming nonstop for Khosrowshahi. When Uber went public on May 10, its stock immediately tanked, in an embarrassment for the heavily hyped offering. At the end of May, Uber reported a quarterly loss of $1 billion, renewing questions about whether the ride-hailing service could ever turn a profit.

In June, Khosrowshahi moved to take more control of Uber's day-to-day operations. That month, he ousted his chief operating officer, Barney Harford, who he had previously worked with at travel site Expedia and who he had personally recruited to Uber. He also forced out his chief marketing officer, Rebecca Messina.

Khosrowshahi began holding a new kind of employee meeting in August, called "Global Tech Days." In the all-day meetings, which are set to take place monthly, he reviewed Uber's progress in detail with teams, according to employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.