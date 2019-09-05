In the face of a looming deadline, Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. are throwing new weight and tens of millions of dollars behind their fight to keep treating drivers as independent contractors in California.

The ride-hailing companies said they will commit $60 million to fund a statewide initiative aimed at the 2020 ballot to create an alternate classification for drivers that would include some employee protections and a guaranteed minimum pay. Delivery service DoorDash said it would commit an additional $30 million.

The money would be more than enough to qualify an initiative and mount a substantial campaign in fall 2020.

The announcement came a day after Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, and Lyft President John Zimmer met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his chief of staff to discuss Assembly Bill 5. That bill would codify a state Supreme Court ruling that makes it harder for companies to classify their workers as independent contractors.

With days left in the legislative session, tech companies are trying to cut a deal with labor officials and legislators. West said that the companies have accepted that AB 5 will pass and the governor will sign it. Their focus is now on a second bill that creates an alternative employment category.

A ballot measure would be a last resort, West said. He said he left the meeting with Newsom hopeful that a deal could be cobbled together and passed before the legislative session ends Sept. 13.

"A ballot initiative is not my first choice," West said. "I don't think it's any of our first choice because we actually think we have something much better here."

But talks with labor groups have stalled in recent months. The Service Employees International Union, the state's largest labor organization, supports a separate ride-share driver bill as a way for it to organize drivers, thus sidestepping a Trump administration advisory that deems drivers to be independent contractors. Other groups, such as the Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers, strongly oppose any alternative legislation.

The California Labor Federation, which represents 1,200 unions and 2.1 million workers, came out swinging against the proposed ballot initiative, saying it shows "the real motivation of multi billion-dollar gig companies. They never cared about their drivers or workers. The only thing they care about is their bottom line and making their executives even richer than they already are."

Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Art Pulaski vowed the labor movement would defeat "this cynical measure" and "meet the gig companies' absurd political spending with a vigorous worker-led campaign."

Gonzalez predicted a separate bill would fail because the labor movement is divided. "I will fight against any third classification of workers," she said, adding she has "not heard one thing from any of my colleagues about exempting the gig economy."

A spokesman for Newsom said the governor did not expect to reach a deal on the status of ride-share drivers this year, but that he was regularly meeting with tech companies and labor leaders in the hopes of ultimately finding an agreement.