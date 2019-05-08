– Some drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft turned off their apps Wednesday to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.

Demonstrations took place in 10 U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, as well as some European cities like London. But they did not seem to cause much disruption, and many riders were still able to hail a car with ease.

Some drivers in Minneapolis-St. Paul took the day off, but for others it was business as usual.

Bob Trout, who oversees a team of 40 rather new Lyft drivers, said his drivers were accepting rides and that demand was in line with a typical Wednesday.

"If you are willing to work for it, the money is there," he said. "It is possible to make $20 to $40 an hour."

The protests arrived just before Uber's initial public stock offering Friday. Uber hopes to raise $9 billion, putting the company's valuation in excess of $91 billion.

It's not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities before Lyft's IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal then, too.

"Drivers built these billion dollar companies and it is just plain wrong that so many continue to be paid poverty wages while Silicon Valley investors get rich off their labor," said Brendan Sexton, executive director of the Independent Drivers Guild. "All drivers deserve fair pay."

Uber, in a prepared statement, said it is constantly striving to improve the working environment for drivers.

"Drivers are at the heart of our service — we can't succeed without them — and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road."

Lyft said its drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, that 75% of its drivers work less than 10 hours per week to supplement existing jobs and that on average the company's drivers earn over $20 an hour before subtracting expenses such as gas and vehicle maintenance.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.