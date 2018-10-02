An ambulance ride of just a few miles can cost thousands of dollars, and a lot of it may not be covered by insurance. With ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft far cheaper and now available within minutes in many areas, would using one instead be a good idea?

Perhaps surprisingly, the answer in many cases is yes.

The high cost of an ambulance isn't really for the ride. It comes with emergency medical staff and equipment, and those can be lifesaving.

But they are not things you always need, although you (and your insurer) pay for them with every trip.

"Don't reflexively call an ambulance," said Anupam Jena, a physician and researcher with the Harvard Medical School. "Ambulances are for emergencies. If you're not having one, it's reasonable to consider another form of transportation."

The cost of ambulance rides adds up. In 2011, the United States spent about $14 billion on ambulance services, $5.3 billion of which Medicare paid for. Many of those trips might not have required an ambulance. Estimates of inappropriate use vary, but most are around 30 percent.

Recent evidence from New York suggests a substantial number of ambulance rides are taken for nonemergencies. Scholars from Georgia State University and the University of Colorado Denver studied ambulance rides in New York before and after the Affordable Care Act's coverage expansion. After the expansion, dispatches for minor injuries rose considerably while those for more severe ones did not.

By 18 months after the expansion, ambulance dispatches for minor injuries were up 150 percent.

An explanation for the results is that a person's insurance coverage tends not to affect a decision about calling an ambulance in a real emergency. But for minor injuries, people are more likely to call an ambulance if they have coverage than if they do not, even if they don't really require that level of care.

Using an ambulance also diverts attention and resources from true emergencies. Response times are longer than they could otherwise be if ambulances were used only when needed. One study found that the Affordable Care Act, by expanding coverage and financial access to ambulance rides, slowed ambulance response times by 19 percent.

Uber and Lyft can't disobey traffic laws the way that ambulances can to speed people to a hospital in urgent situations. But they can broaden transportation options for patients and could disrupt the ambulance market. Both have announced new services to provide rides to medical appointments. This kind of nonemergency medical transportation is something many health plans already provide, but Uber and Lyft may be able to do it more cheaply, with better customer service and less waste.

Uber Health would allow health care providers to order rides for their patients. As of March, more than 100 health care organizations were using the service. Lyft Concierge is similar and already being used by a number of organizations that arrange rides for people in need of care.

Of course, patients can also request Uber or Lyft rides on their own, instead of an ambulance.