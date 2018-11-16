Uber’s new loyalty program

Uber is starting a loyalty program in nine of its markets. The new Uber Rewards allows users to earn points for every dollar they spend on Uber services. The points can be traded for credits, which can be spent on rides or food orders. It takes 500 points to earn $5. The points can also bump users into new membership tiers, unlocking benefits like flexible cancellations, surprise upgrades and priority pickup, among others. Users earn one point for every dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats orders; two points for deluxe rides like UberX and UberXL; and three points for luxury Uber Black and Black SUV. The program starts in nine locations to start: Miami, Tampa, New York, New Jersey, Denver, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego. Just this week, Lyft announced a similar program to launch in December, but Uber’s is already live.

San Diego Union-Tribune

JetBlue connects to Havana

A JetBlue flight from Boston landed in Havana on Nov. 10, as the airline expanded its routes to Cuba despite a drop in American visitors. Commercial flights between the countries resumed in 2016; however, President Donald Trump has since placed new restrictions on travel to Cuba. A Cuban report shows that in the first quarter of 2018 the number of Americans visiting the island fell by 43 percent compared with the same period last year. Airlines such as Alaska, Spirit, Frontier and Delta dropped service to Cuba because of weak demand. JetBlue also flies from Boston to Minneapolis; a Google Flights search last week showed JetBlue as one of the cheaper options for MSP to Havana this winter.

Associated Press/Staff Report

The “burger battle” at this month’s Seed Food & Wine Week in Miami.

Vegan travel options galore

November is World Vegan Month, and with an expanding number of places catering to all types of vegan travelers, there is a lot to celebrate. Adventure outfitter Intrepid Travel recently introduced three new vegan food tours to India, Italy and Thailand led by local guides. Portland, Ore., is home to the country’s first vegan mini-mall, while a vegan food hall, Vshops, recently opened in Miami. Toronto boasts Vegandale, an entire city block of vegan stores, whose annual Vegandale Food Drink Festival has expanded to Chicago, New York City and Houston. “Festivals are a great way for people to learn more about vegan values, experience the lifestyle, sample products and eat delicious food,” said chef Todd Erickson, co-owner of Miami restaurant Glam Vegan and the culinary director of Miami’s Seed Food and Wine festival, which takes place annually during World Vegan Month. “There’s something for everyone at every price point, from burger battles to private chef dinners,” he said. “Vegan food is not just kale and tofu anymore.”

New York Times

NYC boutique hotel for less

Hotel 50 Bowery in New York City is offering a deal with up to 20 percent off rates plus a hotel credit. With the Perks Stack Up deal, stay two nights and save 15 percent and receive a $50 credit; for three or four nights, save 20 percent and earn a $75 and $100 credit, respectively. Rates start at $159 per night, plus 15 percent and $3.50 taxes and a $20 facility fee. The credit applies to dining only at Rice & Gold, the Crown, in-room dining and the minibar. Book by Jan. 31 for stays through March 31. Info: 1-855-464-6201, jdvhotels.com.

Washington Post