LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a Kentucky Uber driver who got into a fight with a passenger has died.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a person down in front of a hotel on Saturday and arrived to find an Uber driver who had been beaten up. News outlets reported the man was taken to a hospital and died days later.
Mitchell said the passenger and the Uber driver got into a shouting match before the fight turned physical.
No charges have been filed. Police are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy is pending.
Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling said the company will support the police investigation in every way possible.
