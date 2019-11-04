– While contract negotiations among Detroit 3 autoworkers dominate the headlines, UAW members ratified a four-year deal over the weekend with Volvo-owned Mack Truck that protects jobs and provides notable health benefits.

"The members at Mack were able to hold the line on health care and add job security provisions and substantial raises during a difficult economic time in the industry," Ray Curry, UAW Secretary-Treasurer and director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department, said on Monday.

The new contract with Mack followed a national strike of approximately 3,500 workers that lasted nearly two weeks called in the midst of the national strike of 46,000 workers against General Motors. "Our members look forward to returning to their jobs of designing and building Mack Trucks for the marketplace," Curry said.

Negotiated benefits, which won ratification by 79% of the vote, achieved:

• A $3,500 contract signing bonus

• A minimum of 6% wage rate increases for all classifications

• A $1,000 lump sum payment effective Oct. 3, 2021

• An automatic 401(K) contribution increased to 4%

• No increase to weekly healthcare contributions

• No changes to healthcare plan design

Mack Truck workers went out on strike Oct. 12 at six plants in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. That strike ended with a tentative agreement on Oct. 25.

"The new agreement allows us to continue providing our UAW-represented employees and their families with an attractive package of wages and benefits, while safeguarding the company's competitiveness and supporting the success of our customers," said Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg.

Weissburg said when the strike was called that the company prided itself on good labor relationships and was "surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike."