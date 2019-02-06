DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Emirati officials say a British-Sudanese man has been charged with "wasting police time and making false statements" after activists say he was detained for wearing a Qatari soccer jersey during the recent Asian Cup tournament.
Activists allege police arrested and beat Ali Essa Ahmed over the jersey.
A statement from the United Arab Emirates' Embassy in London said Ahmed walked into a Sharjah police station to complain about being harassed and beaten, but a doctor described his injuries as self-inflicted.
The British Foreign Office said Wednesday it was "providing assistance to a British man arrested in the UAE" and was in touch with local authorities.
The UAE and three other Arab nations have been boycotting Qatar in a political dispute. The UAE has made showing sympathy to Qatar a crime.
