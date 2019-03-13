DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says seven Emiratis and two Egyptians held by Iran since January after being detained in the Persian Gulf have been freed.
The Emirati Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the nine were detained while on a fishing trip.
It said those detained were released into the care of the UAE Coast Guard.
Iranian media quoted Emirati media on the release, without elaborating on the case.
