ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a career-high 25 points as UAB defeated Alabama State 71-63 on Saturday.
Will Butler had 14 points for UAB (7-4). Makhtar Gueye added 12 points for the Blazers who won their third straight after losing three in a row.
After UAB outscored Alabama State 34-26 in the first half, both teams scored 37 in the second as UAB clinched the victory. The Hornets' 37 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.
Tobi Ewuosho had 17 points for the Hornets (1-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Brandon Battle added 10 points.
UAB matches up against Duquesne on Sunday. Alabama State plays Austin Peay on Sunday.
