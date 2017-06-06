Fresh off playing the first Midwest stop on its mega-scale “Joshua Tree” 30th anniversary tour in Chicago last weekend, U2 announced a second leg of the tour Tuesday that will bring them back to the heartland Sept. 8 for a Minneapolis date at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets for the Friday night concert go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices were not yet confirmed, but tickets to other dates have generally been in the $35-$250 range. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, led by the former guitarist and primary songwriter in Oasis, will open the gig.

Like all stops on the tour, the new Vikings football palace will feature a general-admission, seatless stadium floor for the concert, tickets for which will go for $70. That configuration should push attendance up to or above the 50,000-person record so far set by Metallica last summer, should U2 sell out (and it almost certainly will). Like Metallica, U2 made its debut in Minneapolis a mile and a far cry away from the giant NFL stadium at First Avenue nightclub in the early 1980s.

U2’s concert should be quite a test for the new stadium’s crew, since the turf will have to be back in place three nights later for the Vikings’ home opener vs. the Saints on Sept. 11. U.S. Bank Stadium is also playing host to three other big concerts before the season begins: Guns N’ Roses (July 30), Coldplay (Aug. 12) and Justin Bieber (Aug. 18).

Per our review from last weekend’s sold-out two-night stand at Soldier Field, Bono and the boys put together an elaborate stage with a giant, tree-adorned video screen to accompany their song-by-song live interpretation of “The Joshua Tree.” A new expanded edition of the record was issued last week in conjunction with the tour.

Released in 1987, the album pushed U2 into megastar status with such pony-tailed MTV hits as “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.” The quartet played two sold-out nights at the St. Paul Civic Center that year (Nov. 3 and 4) to support the record.

U2 skipped the Twin Cities on its 2015 arena trek, the Innocence + Experience Tour, so this will be the band’s first time in town since the rain-drenched/enhanced date on the 360 Tour in July 2011. The Sept. 8 date is the third stop among the newly announced Joshua Tree Tour dates, which begin Sept. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit and includes a Sept. 12 gig at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and a Sept. 16 show at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.