The numbers look the same, but Lindsay Whalen and her players said things feel different.

Saturday at Williams Arena the Gophers pushed their winning streak to 10 games, improving to 10-1 overall with a 77-49 victory over a Lehigh team whose roster is laden with Minnesotans.

It was the end of the nonconference schedule for the Gophers, who will play at Penn State next Saturday in the Big Ten Conference opener.

Destiny Pitts led four Gophers in double figures with 19 points, hitting three of five three-pointers. Freshman backup point guard Jasmine Brunson scored 14 with five rebounds and three assists. Freshman Sara Scalia and Masha Adashchyk each scored 12.

A year ago the Gophers cruised through a relatively easy nonconference schedule 11-0. And then the conference schedule game and they started 2-7.

This year, a nonconference schedule that had some tougher teams, plus a year of experience in Whalen’s system could make a difference.

Minnesota Gophers forward Taiye Bello (5) blocked a shot by Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Megan Walker (10) in the first half.

“Last year was a little different for us,’’ said Pitts, who scored eight of her 19 points in the first quarter, when the Gophers used a 17-2 run to take control of the game, as it turned out, for good. “We were learning [a new system] and stuff. “And I feel the quality of our opponents will help us for Big Ten play.’’

– a season low for a Gophers opponent – and shot just 31.7 percent overall, just 2-for-16 on three-pointers. And the Gophers out-rebounded the Mountain Hawks 50-39.

Whalen especially liked the way her team cam out aggressively in the opening quarter.

“We set the tone,’’ said Whalen of her team, which held Lehigh to 5-for-20 shooting in the first 10 minutes. “I just loved how aggressive we were on offense as well. Attacking the basket (the Gophers scored 13 points in the paint in the first quarter) and a couple drive and kick-out threes. These guys played hard. Nothing was easy against us.’’

The Lehigh leaders were from Minnesota. Emma Grothaus, who played at Mahtomedi High School, led her team with 16 points and had eight rebounds. Mariah Sexe (East Ridge) had 10 points and Hannah Hedstrom (Minnetonka) had seven points.

But Lehigh couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter when, up 62-31, Whalen used mainly bench players.

And now comes the Big Ten schedule.

“I feel good we’re 10-1,’’ Whalen Said. “We had a harder nonconference schedule. Our guys battled every night, put us in position to go into the Big Ten season feeling really good.’’

A year of experience in the system will help. But Whalen is using two and sometimes three freshmen in her rotation. Scalia starts, Powell is the first guard off the bench and Klarke Sconiers has been the first big off the bench the last two games. It will be up to Whalen and the veterans to let them know what’s coming.

“I think we’re prepared for what’s ahead of us,’’ Powell said. “I think we’ll do great as a team.’’