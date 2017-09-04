A University of Minnesota student was robbed and shot at late at night near campus over the weekend, and two suspects are on the loose, authorities said Monday.

The holdup occurred about 1:25 a.m. Sunday on the street near 5th Street SE. and 11th Avenue, just northwest of the Dinkytown business district, according to Minneapolis police.

The victim, a 19-year-old U student from Crystal Lake, Ill., told police the men robbed him of his cellphone and cash, fired one shot at him and then fled in a dark-colored sedan. The shot missed its intended target, police said.

The student described the suspects as black, ages 19-21, roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and with slight builds. One suspect was wearing a two-tone hooded sweatshirt — white on top and dark on the bottom — and bluejeans. The victim had no clothing description for the accomplice.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call city police at 612-692-8477.

Classes at the U's Twin Cities campus begin Tuesday.