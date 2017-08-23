A 19-year-old University of Minnesota student from St. Peter, Minn. was crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Emily Annexstad, representing Nicollet County, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for more than 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families, the Midwest Dairy Association announced.

On each of the 12 days of the fair, Princess Kay and her court will have their likenesses carved into 90-pound blocks of butter. Carving takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dairy Building, where the princess and the butter sculptor interact with the audience from a rotating cooler.

Annexstad, who is pursuing degrees in animal science and agricultural communications and marketing at the U, will appear as spokeswoman and educator promoting healthy lifestyles at public appearances around the state.