Nobody on the FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning U.S. team had seen St. Paul’s new Allianz Field until Monday’s open practice and Tuesday’s “Victory Tour” stop, the third in a five-city trip from August to October.

But the U.S. women’s national team has a history in Minnesota, going back more than 30 years.

It beat Switzerland 5-1 in an October 2016 friendly at U.S. Band Stadium that drew a state attendance record for women’s soccer with 23,400 fans that still stands even after fans packed Allianz Field on Tuesday.

Before that, it practically called Blaine home for a 20-year period starting in 1986 at a site that soon became the National Sports Center. It played 13 matches there in that time, winning 10 and losing three.

“The first women’s national-team games ever were played in Blaine,” said U.S. coach Jill Ellis, who is stepping away from the job after winning consecutive World Cups. “There’s a history here.”

The women’s national team played its first four domestic games at Blaine in 1987.

It hadn’t played in Minnesota in a decade before it played in new U.S. Bank Stadium three years ago.

Veteran forward Carli Lloyd, the U.S. team’s captain Tuesday night against Portugal, starred in that game, scoring two goals against Switzerland. On Tuesday, she scored her team’s first two goals in a 3-0 win.

“We were here one other time, and it was freezing when we came to U.S. Bank Stadium,” Lloyd said. “Minneapolis is a great city. Everybody has been welcoming for us.”

The U.S. women’s national team’s visit follows the U.S. men’s national team’s Gold Cup game at Allianz Field in June. Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright has called this summer a start in building a relationship between the 19,400-seat, soccer-specific stadium and both teams, between United and U.S. Soccer.

Equal pay

Now more than midway through it, the U.S. team’s Victory Tour presented by U.S. Soccer has been all about celebrating July’s victory. Relatively little has been mentioned of the players’ gender-discrimination lawsuit against its governing organization seeking equitable pay that has a May trial date set.

“We’re working on that,” said U.S. team star forward Alex Morgan, one of six players who didn’t play Tuesday because of injury or other commitments. “We’re trying to get after it from all angles. I know it will increase dramatically. How close we’ll get to the men, it will take a lot longer than four years from now. But the whole idea is we continue to close the gap and we’re hopeful that FIFA is aligned with us on our views.”

The very best?

U.S. team members Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are nominated for best women’s player in the Best FIFA Football Awards while Ellis is up for women’s Coach of the Year in worldwide voting by national team captains, coaches, fans and media that will be announced later this month.

Rapinoe called herself “obviously honored” and “flattered” and added, “Coming off winning the World Cup and to be recognized like that is very special. I’m not sure if I was the best player in the world all year, but it’ll be fun to go to Milan [Italy] and take part in the festivities.”