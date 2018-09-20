More from Star Tribune
INTERACTIVE: U.S. Storm reports, warnings and precipitation
This map shows the National Weather Services weather warnings, current radar-based precipitation forecast and recent and yesterdays storm reports. Data is regularly updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Flash flooding with rainfall forecast
This map shows the National Weather Services (NWS) weather watches & warnings, and river flood gauges, They are automatically updated from the NWS Public Alerts. (Click on a symbol to get in-depth information for each site then click on MORE INFO to open a link to the latest NWS alerts and data.)
U.S. wildfire tracker
Use this interactive map of current wildfires in the U.S. to get the latest info.
Interactive: Hurricane tracker map
Explore this data rich map of current hurricanes/typhoons from around the world.
