– Iranian officials lashed out at the United States on Saturday after the Trump administration said it would allow the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and deploy about 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East to counter Iran.

"If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret weapons," Gen. Morteza Qorbani told the semiofficial news agency Mizan. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also told the state news agency IRNA that the move to send troops to the Middle East was "extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security."

The pending arms deal drew sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers angry over civilian deaths from the Saudi-led air campaign in Yemen. Analysts said that officials in Tehran were likely to see it as a further deterioration in relations between the two countries, already worsening since President Donald Trump's decision last year to leave the Iran nuclear deal.

In response to that decision, rather than exiting the deal, which is still supported by European nations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this month announced a series of small steps to resume nuclear production restricted under the agreement. The White House then announced additional sanctions on Iran's steel, aluminum, iron and copper sectors, accounting for 10% of the country's exports.

The U.S. troop increase is far less than the 20,000 forces that U.S. commanders in the region had sought. It includes 600 troops whose deployments will be extended, alongside 900 being newly sent to the Middle East.

Under White House plans, if Iran were to accelerate work on nuclear weapons, defense officials envision sending as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East. Still, Trump — who has been keen to disengage from Mideast conflict zones — was seen as unlikely to boost troops by more than 100,000, and Iran tends to exaggerate its successes when it comes to state-of-the art weaponry, according to experts.