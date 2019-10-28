– Washington, D.C., has dangled hotel discounts tied to the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Arizona has promoted its outdoor attractions to draw visitors during another popular Chinese holiday.

San Francisco has expanded its social media presence on Chinese apps to market year-round travel to millennials.

Across the country, the U.S. tourism industry is trying to counter one of the casualties of the trade war with China that is still raging despite this month's temporary truce: A drop in the flow of affluent Chinese visitors to the U.S.

Nearly 3 million Chinese tourists visited the U.S. last year. They spent an estimated average of $6,700 per person per trip, exceeding the average spending of international tourists by more than 50%, the U.S. Travel Association said.

Concerns among U.S. tourism agencies have grown as Beijing has warned that Chinese travelers to the U.S. may face harassment. Compounding the problem is increased difficulty in obtaining U.S. visas.

The number of visitors from China dropped nearly 4% in the first half of this year after a nearly 6% drop in 2018. More broadly, the U.S. share of the global travel market has slipped in the past year, and travel and hospitality groups blame the trade conflicts and intensified competition from rival countries. To close the gap, they've urged the government to extend funding for the U.S. national tourism marketing agency and to work more closely with overseas groups.

But U.S. tourism marketing agencies hedging their bets by intensifying their outreach to countries other than China. Utah and Los Angeles, among others, are trying to expand in nations like India, whose large and youthful middle class is seen as a potentially rich source of tourist dollars.

Yet there is no easy way to replace a drop in Chinese tourism. Some U.S. tourism agencies say they worry that Chinese travelers feel unwelcome under the Trump administration. Warnings from Beijing about gun violence and harassment to would-be visitors have likely reinforced that view.

Tourism is one of the few industries in which the U.S. has had a substantial advantage over China. In 2018, Chinese tourists traveling to the U.S. spent $30 billion more than U.S. tourists visiting China did. Experts worry that the U.S. competitive edge may be shrinking.