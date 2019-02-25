– The highest-level negotiations yet between U.S. diplomats and the Taliban began in Qatar's capital on Monday, with the presence of the Afghan insurgents' deputy leader raising hope of progress toward ending the long conflict that is taking lives in record numbers.

The talks in Doha, the fourth time Taliban officials have met with U.S. negotiators in recent months, were expected to focus on the details of two issues that both sides said they had reached an agreement on in principle last month.

Under that framework, the Taliban would agree to keep Afghan territory from being a haven for terrorists, opening the door to a deal that could include a U.S. troop withdrawal.

After the last round of talks, U.S. officials said that any withdrawal deal must include the Taliban's agreeing to a cease-fire and to joining talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban negotiators, the U.S. officials said, did not have the authority to discuss a cease-fire or negotiations with the Afghans, and asked for time to return to their leadership.

Now, the presence at the talks of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the movement's deputy chief and head of its political commission guiding the negotiators, could bring the Taliban team the decisionmaking authority they were lacking before. The Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed that Baradar was attending the talks.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy leading the negotiations, said on Twitter, "This could be a significant moment. Appreciate Qatar for hosting and Pakistan in facilitating travel. Now the work begins in earnest."