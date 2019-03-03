As the longest offshore oil spill in U.S. history creeps toward its 15th year, the federal government is preparing to start a determined effort to contain the oil and cap the leaking wells.

But the energy company responsible for the spill has gone to court to stop the government’s efforts to fix a leak that is sending the oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

Taylor Energy of New Orleans recently filed four lawsuits against the Interior Department, U.S. Coast Guard and a private contractor to contest their assessment that the spill is catastrophic and to shut down plans to cap more than two dozen leaking wells.

The wells were torn open in 2004 when Hurricane Ivan triggered powerful currents that collapsed the walls of a deepwater canyon. The tumbling walls slammed into an oil production platform that Taylor Energy operated 12 miles off the Louisiana coast, burying most of its 25 wells.

According to one estimate, up to 700 barrels of oil per day are flowing into the Gulf, rivaling the catastrophic 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill. The estimate is based on an analysis by Oscar Garcia-Pineda, a specialist in remote sensing of oil spills, which the government accepted but Taylor Energy disputes.

The BP disaster leaked 4 million barrels over five months. If Garcia-Pineda’s estimate is correct, the Taylor spill amounts to 1.5 million barrels to 3.5 million barrels in more than 14 years.

The Coast Guard has issued Taylor Energy an ultimatum: hire a company to build a device to contain the oil or face a fine of up to $4,000 per day. When the energy company failed to negotiate a contract, the Coast Guard took over.

“The Coast Guard has federalized the portion of the spill that relates to containment,” said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, who assumed command of the New Orleans-based station overseeing the spill and has taken a tougher stance against Taylor than her predecessors.

On Wednesday, during oral arguments for Taylor Energy’s case against Couvillion Group, the private contractor hired by the Coast Guard to contain the spill, U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle wanted to know why the company wants to block efforts to clean it up. Taylor Energy’s attorney said the company believes the plan won’t work and could make the problem worse.

“Look, you tried,” Lemelle said. “But it’s still going on after all this time. Let’s get someone else to look at this.”

The judge asked the Coast Guard’s lawyer why the cleanup is taking so long. Attorney Erica Zilioni said new data shows that three leaks are ejecting more oil into the environment than previously thought. Before now, the government had relied almost solely on reports from contractors hired by Taylor Energy to estimate the size of the spill.

Couvillion Group plans to build a device to contain oil on the Gulf surface and possibly find a path to some of the wells through the sediment. The $7 million cost will be taken from the $440 million in a trust fund Taylor Energy established for the cleanup in 2008.