– The U.S. military carried out its first ever drone strike against al-Qaida militants in southern Libya this weekend, signaling a possibly significant expansion of the American counterterrorism campaign in the North African nation.

Until now, the Pentagon had focused its counterterrorism strikes in Libya almost exclusively on ISIS fighters and operatives farther north — eight since President Donald Trump took office. In 2016, the military conducted nearly 500 airstrikes in the coastal city of Sirte over several months to destroy ISIS' stronghold there.

But the attack Saturday that the military's Africa Command said had killed two militants — later identified by a spokeswoman as belonging to al-Qaida's branch in northwestern Africa — took place in the country's southwest, a notorious haven for a deadly mix of al-Qaida and other extremist groups.

"This appears to be the continuation of expanding AFRICOM activity in Libya's ungoverned areas," said Deborah K. Jones, who served as U.S. ambassador to Libya from 2013 to 2015, referring to the Africa Command.

A missile fired by the U.S. drone struck a house in Ubari, 435 miles south of Tripoli, in an area close to major oil fields that was wracked by violent ethnic feuding in 2015. Local residents were quoted by the media outlets as saying the house had been frequented by foreigners.

In a statement, the military's Africa Command said the strike had targeted militants with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, an affiliate also known as AQIM, and had been carried out in coordination with the U.N.-backed unity government in Tripoli. "At this time, we assess no civilians were killed in this strike," the statement said.

The strike came as the Trump administration has been reassessing the U.S. military commitment in North and West Africa after the ambush in Niger last fall that killed four U.S. soldiers. The Pentagon has been preparing to fly armed drone missions from Niger's capital, Niamey, a step that diplomats and analysts say could further widen the Pentagon's shadow war in this part of the continent.

In a sign of how the Pentagon has sought to obscure its operations in Libya and other parts of northwestern Africa, the Africa Command did not announce the strike Saturday.

It responded to questions from the New York Times with a terse statement after media reports about the strike circulated in Libya. The statement did not identify where the drone had originated.

Earlier this month, in response to a Times query, the Pentagon acknowledged for the first time that Green Berets working with government forces in Niger had killed 11 ISIS fighters in a firefight in December. No Americans were hurt in that fight, the Pentagon said.

Ubari is at the intersection of the powerful criminal and jihadi currents that have washed across Libya in recent years. Roughly equidistant from Libya's borders with Niger, Chad and Algeria, the area's seminomadic tribesmen are heavily involved in the smuggling of weapons, drugs and illegal migrants through the lawless deserts of southern Libya.

Some have allied with Islamist militias, including AQIM, which operates across Algeria, Mali, Niger and Libya.