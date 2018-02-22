– Thousands of parents who crossed illegally into the U.S. in recent years have been held with their children at immigration detention centers. But the case of a Brazilian woman and her son illustrates what advocates call a harsher approach to immigration enforcement that aims to separate parents and children.

She's being held in Texas while her son was taken to a shelter in Chicago. The unspoken goal, advocates said, is to discourage parents from crossing illegally or attempting to request asylum.

The Brazilian mother — who asked to be identified only as Jocelyn because she was fleeing domestic violence — entered the U.S. in August with her 14-year-old son, who she said was being threatened by gangs. They hoped to apply for asylum.

Migrant families are usually processed by immigration courts and detained together or released with notices to appear in court. President Donald Trump dismissed that practice as "catch and release."

Historically, most border crossers were sent to their home countries, but the Trump administration has threatened to prosecute some migrant parents because entering the country illegally is a federal crime. The first offense is a misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of six months. Those caught a second time face a felony charge with a maximum sentence of as much as 20 years, depending on their criminal record. Once a case becomes a criminal matter, parents and children are separated.

According to public defenders and immigrant advocates, more immigrant families who come to the southern border seeking asylum are being charged in federal criminal courts from El Paso to Arizona. Jocelyn was charged with a misdemeanor. She and her son flew to Mexico on Aug. 24, crossed the border two days later, turned themselves in to Border Patrol near El Paso and were told they would be separated.

"I didn't know where they were taking him," she said of her son. "They didn't tell me. I asked many times. They just said 'Don't worry.' "

Comprehensive statistics do not exist, but activists and attorneys say anecdotal evidence suggests that the practice is spreading. "There's not supposed to be blanket detention of people seeking asylum, but in reality, that's what's happening" in El Paso, said Dylan Corbett, director of the nonprofit Hope Border Institute.

Last week, 75 congressional Democrats led by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., sent a letter to the secretary of Homeland Security expressing outrage at increased family separations and demanding officials clarify their policies within two weeks. "We are gravely concerned that these practices are expanding and worsening," they wrote.

Homeland Security won't say it is targeting families but does say it is making procedural and policy changes to deter illegal immigration. "The administration is committed to using all legal tools at its disposal to secure our nation's borders," said spokesman Tyler Houlton.

To opponents of illegal immigration, the practice of charging migrants with criminal offenses is a good thing. Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who is now a resident fellow at the conservative Washington-based Center for Immigration Studies, said criminal charges are a deterrent.

"The reason the children are there to begin with is this belief [among immigrants] that a parent with a child will not be detained," Arthur said.

Last April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued guidance to U.S. attorneys urging more aggressive prosecution of those illegally re-entering the country. As the number of migrant families crossing illegally increased last summer, parents were detained by U.S. marshals, but their children were reclassified as unaccompanied minors and placed at shelters by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Migrant advocates sued, arguing that when asylum-seekers declare a fear of returning to their home country, federal law dictates that they be referred to an asylum officer.

In October, El Paso immigrant advocates asked Border Patrol officials whether they were separating migrant parents from their children. "They volunteered yes, we're doing family separation," said Corbett, who added that one agent "said it was standard practice locally here in the sector to separate all children 10 years and older from their family. We were all shocked."

Border Patrol attorney Lisa Donaldson said the agency "does not have a blanket policy requiring the separation of family units."