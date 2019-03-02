Leasing rights on western lands with some of the world’s highest densities of sage grouse were sold last week to energy developers for as little as $2 an acre — the result of a recent Trump administration directive to roll back Obama-era protections for the bird.

Thirty-one parcels in Wyoming containing 57,800 acres of prime sage-grouse habitat are among those being auctioned online by the federal Bureau of Land Management. Conservationists call the area the “golden triangle” because of its importance for the species, which has suffered a sharp decline in the past 15 years as oil and gas extraction expanded rapidly in the grouse’s historic range.

The administration and the energy industry say federal and state restrictions on well densities and surface construction are adequate to maintain the bird populations.

But conservationists sharply disagree. Brian Rutledge, vice president of the National Audubon Society, contends the birds are at “tremendous risk” because of the leases. “I can tell you with certainty that the Wyoming parcels auctioned this week were the most important habitat of all,” he said.

Another sale is scheduled for March 19. In all, more than 700 parcels covering nearly 920,000 acres are being put on the auction block.

The parcels include “pristine country in the foothills of the Wind River Range — kind of a Shangri-La for grouse,” said sage-grouse biologist Tom Christiansen, who retired in September from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “It’s just the best of the best in terms of bird density.”

Rutledge and Dan Heilig of the Wyoming Outdoor Council had appealed to Gov. Mark Gordon to halt the sale. The 31 parcels “represent a tiny fraction of the total numbers being offered … yet contain the most important sage grouse habitat in the state,” they wrote in a letter last week.

The governor declined to intervene. “I want to stay the course at this time and continue with the process and protections we have for core sage grouse areas,” he said Friday. Gordon noted that he and his wife were among the first Wyoming ranchers to sign conservation agreements restricting the disturbance of grouse habitat.

A Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman said the auction this week yielded almost $88 million for leasing rights on 437 parcels. The revenue will be split almost evenly between the federal government and Wyoming.

Wyoming is home to about 40 percent of the world’s sage grouse, whose mating dance is one of the most spectacular of any bird. As many as 16 million grouse once populated western plains. But coinciding with increased energy development, their numbers declined by more than half between 2007 and 2013, a study by the Pew Charitable Trusts found.

Today there are fewer than 500,000 sage grouse in this country, and five states in their historic range no longer have any.