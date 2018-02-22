– The Trump administration has decided that it needs no new legal authority from Congress to indefinitely keep U.S. military forces deployed in Syria and Iraq, even in territory that has been cleared of fighters for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, said Pentagon and State Department officials.

In a pair of letters, the officials illuminated the administration's plans for an open-ended mission of forces in Syria beyond the ISIS fight. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson foreshadowed the plan last month, saying that troops will stay in Syria to curb Iran and prevent the Syrian government from reconquering rebel-held areas.

Though Tillerson also cited a need to mop up the remnants of ISIS and keep from leaving a vacuum in which the group could regenerate, other administration officials put far greater emphasis on the extremists. In the letters, they said that the continued potential threat from ISIS provided a legal rationale for the administration to keep U.S. troops deployed there indefinitely.

"Just as when we previously removed U.S. forces prematurely, the group will look to exploit any abatement in pressure to regenerate capabilities and re-establish local control of territory," wrote David Trachtenberg, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.

'Substantially' defeated

About 2,000 U.S. troops are in Syria, where nearly all the territory once held by ISIS has been liberated. Tillerson deemed the group "substantially, but not completely defeated," warning that the insurgents remained a threat.

Trachtenberg wrote the letter to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who had asked the administration to explain its understanding of its authority to stay in Syria. The State Department also argued that international law provided a basis for U.S. forces to remain in Syria — despite the lack of consent from the Syrian government — to protect Iraq and the United States from terrorists.

And both letters said U.S. troops may strike at Syrian government or Iranian forces deemed to threaten U.S. or Syrian rebel groups that are assisting the United States in fighting ISIS.

"The United States does not seek to fight the government of Syria or Iran or Iranian-supported groups in Iraq or Syria," wrote Mary K. Waters, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs. "However, the United States will not hesitate to use necessary and proportionate force to defend U.S., coalition or partner forces engaged in operations to defeat ISIS and degrade al-Qaida."

Questions emerge

U.S. troops carried out strikes against forces loyal to President Bashar Assad of Syria several times in 2017 in the name of defending U.S.-supported rebel groups.

Especially as a matter of international law, the administration's theory for why the United States will have authority to keep carrying out such operations indefinitely amounts to "a tenuous legal justification atop of another tenuous legal justification," said Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor and former Justice Department lawyer in the George W. Bush administration.

And in a statement addressing domestic law, Kaine said the executive branch was stretching its interpretation of its war authority too far. He called on the Trump administration to seek new authorization for any continued, long-term mission in Syria and Iraq — especially "to strike pro-Assad forces in areas devoid of ISIS to protect our Syrian partners who seek Assad's overthrow."

He also criticized the basis on which the administration ordered strikes on a Syrian government air base last April as punishment for using chemical weapons. At the time, President Donald Trump claimed powers as commander-in-chief to issue the strikes rather than on any pretense of congressional authorization.

The senator accused Trump of "acting like a king by unilaterally starting a war."