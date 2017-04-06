– Senior Defense Department officials are developing options for a military strike in response to the Syrian government's chemical weapons attack Tuesday that killed dozens of civilians, officials said Thursday.

At the same time, the nation's top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said the devastating chemical weapons attack in Syria this week made it clear that there was "no role" for Bashar Assad to continue governing his country, and he promised a "serious response" from the United States.

The top-level consultations about military options involve Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as military officers at U.S. Central Command.

Mattis is traveling to Florida, where he is expected to discuss the crisis in Syria with President Donald Trump. Officials said no decisions had been made.

U.S. intelligence has established with high confidence that a Syrian government aircraft carried out the attack, a senior U.S. official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified intelligence and planning.

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power after this week’s chemical weapons attack.

Tillerson, who also was in Florida to greet Xi Jinping, the president of China, before a summit meeting with Trump, said there was "no doubt in our minds" that Assad's government was responsible for the chemical attacks that killed scores, including children.

In light of those attacks, he said, "it would seem there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people."

Tillerson said Assad's departure would have to come about through a "political process," but he left open the possibility of a U.S. military strike as a response to the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime.

"We are considering an appropriate response for this chemical weapons attack," Tillerson told reporters. "A serious matter requires a serious response."

Tillerson declined to elaborate on what form such a response might take. Earlier, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, was also circumspect about what Trump was considering in the aftermath of the heartbreaking images from the site of the chemical attacks.

"He is not one to telegraph those issues or options until he is ready to make them," Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One as the president traveled for the summit meeting with Xi.

Spicer raised the possibility that Trump might embrace a greater role in protecting Syrians against attacks like the one this week. He said the president's No. 1 priority remains protecting Americans, but he added: "That doesn't mean we can't support efforts like safe zones throughout Syria."

Asked whether Assad should step down, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that "what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity, and he's there, and I guess he's running things, so I guess something should happen."

Trump called the chemical weapons attacks "truly one of the egregious crimes," but he also declined to say what specific steps he might take to respond. "I don't want to say what I'm going to be doing with respect to Syria," Trump said.

The possibility of U.S. military strikes in Syria is complicated by the presence of Russian forces in the country. After blaming Assad and the Syrian regime for the chemical attack, Tillerson warned Russia about its support for Syria.

"It is very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime," Tillerson said.

The Obama administration prepared plans to strike Syrian targets with sea-launched cruise missiles after a Syrian chemical weapons attack in August 2013 that killed more than 1,400 civilians, including hundreds of children.

Those plans were shelved when President Barack Obama decided instead to negotiate an agreement with the Russians to eliminate Syria's declared chemical weapons arsenal and the equipment to make poison gas.