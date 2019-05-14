Fans and supporters of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar gathered Monday evening for an event billed as the first annual District 5 iftar dinner, but it was also a chance for many to show support for someone they feel has been unfairly attacked.

About 200 people attended the event at a ballroom at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis. Iftar is the evening meal to break the day's ritual fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

For her supporters, just seeing her was the attraction.

"In the last month, there's been times that I've been physically ill with worry about Ilhan," said Jim Leuthner, who said he volunteered for her campaign. "She was targeted by the president. I don't understand why that hasn't had more press."

A former state representative who won her seat in Congress with 78% of the vote, Omar has enjoyed broad support in her district. In the first quarter of 2019, her campaign raised $832,000.

The first Somali-American elected to Congress, Omar faced controversy after comments she made about Israel were broadly considered to be anti-Semitic. She publicly apologized, saying it was not her intention to offend Jewish Americans but to raise concerns she has about lobbying. Another comment she made about the 9/11 attacks was characterized by some as minimizing it.

While her supporters have said her comments were taken out of context, Omar has been a frequent Republican target. The Trump administration said again over the weekend that she should not serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar reported an uptick on threats on her life after President Donald Trump tweeted a video that linked Omar's comments to the 9/11 attacks. A poster that appeared in the West Virginia Legislature put Omar's photo next to a picture of the burning World Trade Center.

"I don't appreciate her being photographed next to [images of] 9/11," said Antoinette Turner, who was at the iftar dinner. "That was really low and immature."

Another supporter said he believes Omar's political opponents feel threatened by her. "Most of the criticism is disingenuous," said Cameron Hollingshead.

Brian Rose, another supporter, said Omar has been "a breath of fresh air."

"First of all, she's weathering a great storm," he said. "The kind of beating that she's taking right now … shows just how the world we live in right now is against Muslims in general and any voice of moderation."